Reviewing ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK)’s and Its Rivals results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.96% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.06% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.12% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% -148.20% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics Ltd. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.53 2.80 2.81

With consensus price target of $9, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a potential upside of 145.90%. The potential upside of the peers is 65.85%. Based on the results given earlier the analysts’ belief is that ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -19.53% -19.53% -67.62% -83.77% -89.64% -37.51% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has -37.51% weaker performance while ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s competitors have 40.50% stronger performance.

Liquidity

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.60 and has 3.86 Quick Ratio. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Risk and Volatility

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s peers are 10.44% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s peers beat ReWalk Robotics Ltd. on 3 of the 4 factors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.