Reviewing ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK)’s and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s results

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 5 4.33 N/A -15.45 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 76 4.89 N/A 1.49 51.49

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -148.2% Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 8.5% 3.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.59 beta means ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s volatility is 59.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Abbott Laboratories has a 1.11 beta and it is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Abbott Laboratories which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Ratings

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. and Abbott Laboratories Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Abbott Laboratories 0 0 2 3.00

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s average target price is $9, while its potential upside is 101.79%. Abbott Laboratories on the other hand boasts of a $87 average target price and a 2.23% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is looking more favorable than Abbott Laboratories, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.9% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares and 76.2% of Abbott Laboratories shares. Insiders owned 12.06% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Abbott Laboratories’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -19.53% -19.53% -67.62% -83.77% -89.64% -37.51% Abbott Laboratories 0.38% -1.28% 2.86% 5.11% 23.36% 5.78%

For the past year ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has -37.51% weaker performance while Abbott Laboratories has 5.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats on 7 of the 9 factors ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.