Reviewing Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)’s and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ)’s results

Both Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group Inc. 33 3.00 N/A 0.28 121.37 Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.13 N/A -13.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Revolve Group Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.1% Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Revolve Group Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Reebonz Holding Limited is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Revolve Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Reebonz Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Revolve Group Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Revolve Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, and a 43.92% upside potential. On the other hand, Reebonz Holding Limited’s potential upside is 478.95% and its average target price is $11. The results provided earlier shows that Reebonz Holding Limited appears more favorable than Revolve Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Revolve Group Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 35.2% and 22% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 43.56% of Reebonz Holding Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revolve Group Inc. 0.97% 5.12% 0% 0% 0% 1.38% Reebonz Holding Limited -6.59% -36.07% -65.57% -78.48% -96.93% -85.52%

For the past year Revolve Group Inc. has 1.38% stronger performance while Reebonz Holding Limited has -85.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Revolve Group Inc. beats Reebonz Holding Limited.