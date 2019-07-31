Reviewing Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (RVLT)’s and MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s results

Since Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) and MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) are part of the Diversified Electronics industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. N/A 0.06 N/A -2.49 0.00 MicroVision Inc. 1 4.39 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and MicroVision Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and MicroVision Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -29.1% MicroVision Inc. 0.00% -444.8% -106.2%

Volatility and Risk

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, MicroVision Inc. has beta of 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, MicroVision Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MicroVision Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and MicroVision Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MicroVision Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MicroVision Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 446.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.1% of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.5% of MicroVision Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 48.7% are Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.75% of MicroVision Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 36.79% 6.04% -50.02% -82.67% -92.88% -35.67% MicroVision Inc. -12.56% -21.05% -22.18% -20.66% -43.53% 34.66%

For the past year Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while MicroVision Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MicroVision Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.