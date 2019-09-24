Reviewing Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (RVLT)’s and Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE)’s results

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) and Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE), both competing one another are Diversified Electronics companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. N/A 0.03 N/A -2.45 0.00 Encore Wire Corporation 56 0.89 N/A 3.83 14.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Wire Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 10.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.68% of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.7% of Encore Wire Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 48.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Encore Wire Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 4.26% 54% 76.34% -44.4% -90.81% -8.51% Encore Wire Corporation -2.33% -3.63% -0.9% 2.9% 17.6% 9.45%

For the past year Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Encore Wire Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Encore Wire Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.