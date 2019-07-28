Reviewing Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (RVLT)’s and DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s results

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) and DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) are two firms in the Diversified Electronics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. N/A 0.06 N/A -2.49 0.00 DPW Holdings Inc. 1 0.19 N/A -11.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and DPW Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and DPW Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -29.1% DPW Holdings Inc. 0.00% -132.7% -66.5%

Risk & Volatility

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s 1.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 72.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. DPW Holdings Inc. has a 2.5 beta and it is 150.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. are 2.4 and 1.6. Competitively, DPW Holdings Inc. has 0.4 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DPW Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and DPW Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.1% and 0.8% respectively. Insiders held 48.7% of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of DPW Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 36.79% 6.04% -50.02% -82.67% -92.88% -35.67% DPW Holdings Inc. -4.11% -34.64% -90.6% -96.95% -98.99% -91.46%

For the past year Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. was less bearish than DPW Holdings Inc.

Summary

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. beats DPW Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

DPW Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.