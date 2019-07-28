Reviewing Reven Housing REIT Inc. (RVEN)’s and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s results

Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) compete against each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reven Housing REIT Inc. 4 4.64 N/A -0.29 0.00 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 6 7.74 N/A 0.63 9.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Reven Housing REIT Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0.00% -10% -4.2% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Reven Housing REIT Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.63 average price target and a 8.51% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Reven Housing REIT Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 46.5%. Insiders held 9.6% of Reven Housing REIT Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reven Housing REIT Inc. 12.06% 11.78% 22.35% 12.06% -1.11% 35.15% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -2.88% -0.82% -4.27% -0.49% -0.66% 2.89%

For the past year Reven Housing REIT Inc. was more bullish than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.