Reviewing Reven Housing REIT Inc. (RVEN)’s and Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX)’s results

As REIT – Residential companies, Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) and Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reven Housing REIT Inc. 4 5.53 N/A -0.34 0.00 Dynex Capital Inc. 17 -1.67 N/A -4.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Reven Housing REIT Inc. and Dynex Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Reven Housing REIT Inc. and Dynex Capital Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -4.5% Dynex Capital Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -2.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Reven Housing REIT Inc. and Dynex Capital Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dynex Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Dynex Capital Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential downside of -51.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Reven Housing REIT Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55% of Dynex Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 72.48% of Reven Housing REIT Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Dynex Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reven Housing REIT Inc. 19.85% 27.01% 54.26% 38.92% 77.46% 48.18% Dynex Capital Inc. -5.56% -1.93% -11.07% -9.44% -16.54% -5.01%

For the past year Reven Housing REIT Inc. has 48.18% stronger performance while Dynex Capital Inc. has -5.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Reven Housing REIT Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Dynex Capital Inc.

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.