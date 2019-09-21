Reviewing Reven Housing REIT Inc. (RVEN)’s and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI)’s results

Both Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Residential industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reven Housing REIT Inc. 4 5.44 N/A -0.34 0.00 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 16 -5.04 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Reven Housing REIT Inc. and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -4.5% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.00% -7.9% -1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Reven Housing REIT Inc. and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has an average target price of $16, with potential upside of 17.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.2% of Reven Housing REIT Inc. shares and 60.7% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation shares. 72.48% are Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reven Housing REIT Inc. 19.85% 27.01% 54.26% 38.92% 77.46% 48.18% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.65% -2.58% -10.05% -16.41% -15.2% -11.69%

For the past year Reven Housing REIT Inc. had bullish trend while Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation beats Reven Housing REIT Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in Servicing Related Assets and RMBS segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Moorestown, New Jersey.