Reviewing Reven Housing REIT Inc. (RVEN)’s and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB)’s results

Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reven Housing REIT Inc. 4 5.53 N/A -0.34 0.00 AGNC Investment Corp. 26 -13.42 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Reven Housing REIT Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -4.5% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.2% of Reven Housing REIT Inc. shares and 29.8% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares. About 72.48% of Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reven Housing REIT Inc. 19.85% 27.01% 54.26% 38.92% 77.46% 48.18% AGNC Investment Corp. -1.62% 0.12% 0.13% 0.83% -1.35% 0.71%

For the past year Reven Housing REIT Inc. has stronger performance than AGNC Investment Corp.

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.