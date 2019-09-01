Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 149.50 N/A -3.81 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.28 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s 134.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.34 beta.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 110.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 25.1% respectively. About 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 26.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.