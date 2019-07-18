Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 146.53 N/A -3.81 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.95 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Revance Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 228.74% upside potential and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 47.9% respectively. 0.7% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.