Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

Both Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 135.46 N/A -3.81 0.00 uniQure N.V. 57 276.73 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.76 shows that Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Revance Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 255.62% at a $41.75 average target price. On the other hand, uniQure N.V.’s potential upside is 19.33% and its average target price is $81. The information presented earlier suggests that Revance Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than uniQure N.V. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares and 73.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.