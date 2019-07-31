Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s results

Since Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 145.73 N/A -3.81 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.64 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.76 beta indicates that Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Revance Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $39, while its potential upside is 208.79%. Competitively the consensus price target of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, which is potential 866.54% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Revance Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 26.3%. About 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 29.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.06% weaker performance while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 62.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.