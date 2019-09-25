Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

Both Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 196.18 N/A -3.81 0.00 Repligen Corporation 76 17.53 N/A 0.46 204.75

In table 1 we can see Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

A 0.97 beta indicates that Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Repligen Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Revance Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Repligen Corporation.

Ratings and Recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Repligen Corporation’s potential upside is 38.87% and its average target price is $110.

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 90.6% respectively. About 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Repligen Corporation had bullish trend.

Repligen Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.