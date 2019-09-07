Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:)’s results

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 153.31 N/A -3.81 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Demonstrates Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 3.61% respectively. About 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Prana Biotechnology Ltd on 3 of the 5 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.