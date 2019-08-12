Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

This is a contrast between Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 138.23 N/A -3.81 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility and Risk

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s beta is 2.05 which is 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $39, while its potential upside is 225.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 2.5% respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.