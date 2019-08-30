Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 148.51 N/A -3.81 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1097.41 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Risk & Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.79 beta and it is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 and its Quick Ratio is 8. Revance Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.34% and 6%. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.