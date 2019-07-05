Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s results

Both Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 147.34 N/A -3.81 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

Table 1 demonstrates Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.76 beta means Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s 42.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $41.75, while its potential upside is 226.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 9.7%. About 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.