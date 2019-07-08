Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 147.34 N/A -3.81 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $41.75, and a 226.94% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% Midatech Pharma Plc -21.05% -30.38% 48.92% -56.58% -79.38% 6.45%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Midatech Pharma Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Midatech Pharma Plc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.