Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and Its Rivals results

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Revance Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 298,096,026.49% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Revance Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 36.01M 12 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

The competitors have a potential upside of 179.30%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. In other hand, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Revance Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.