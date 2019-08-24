Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s results

This is a contrast between Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 124.15 N/A -3.81 0.00 Galapagos NV 127 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Profitability

Table 2 has Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 262.45% and an $39 average price target. Competitively Galapagos NV has an average price target of $160.4, with potential downside of -1.58%. The results provided earlier shows that Revance Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Galapagos NV, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 16.78% respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Galapagos NV had bullish trend.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.