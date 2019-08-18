Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s results

Since Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 130.84 N/A -3.81 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 11.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. FibroGen Inc.’s 1.84 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Revance Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 243.92% and an $39 consensus target price. Competitively FibroGen Inc. has a consensus target price of $71.33, with potential upside of 59.93%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Revance Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than FibroGen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares and 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance while FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats FibroGen Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.