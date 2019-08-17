Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 130.84 N/A -3.81 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 61.48 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Revance Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$39 is Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 243.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.34% and 13.72%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.