Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 149.50 N/A -3.81 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.03 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.97 beta means Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 5.2% respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.