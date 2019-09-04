Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s results

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 147.81 N/A -3.81 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 184.33 N/A -2.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares and 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance while Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.