Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 141.23 N/A -3.81 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$41.75 is Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 241.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than BeyondSpring Inc.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.