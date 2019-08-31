Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

This is a contrast between Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 149.50 N/A -3.81 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 119.35 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.97 beta means Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 130.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Revance Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.