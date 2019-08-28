Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

We are comparing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 117.92 N/A -3.81 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Volatility and Risk

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.98 beta which makes it 198.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 144.62% for Revance Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.