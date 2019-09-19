Reviewing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s results

Both Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 198.58 N/A -3.81 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.14 N/A -2.19 0.00

Demonstrates Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Revance Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.