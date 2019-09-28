Reviewing Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)’s and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 9.61M -0.06 0.00 STAAR Surgical Company 30 4.53 28.98M 0.13 232.62

In table 1 we can see Retractable Technologies Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Retractable Technologies Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 1,136,740,004.73% -8% -5.4% STAAR Surgical Company 96,471,371.50% 5.1% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Retractable Technologies Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. STAAR Surgical Company’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Retractable Technologies Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival STAAR Surgical Company is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. STAAR Surgical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Retractable Technologies Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company are owned by institutional investors at 12.1% and 91.2% respectively. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 43.7%. Competitively, STAAR Surgical Company has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04% STAAR Surgical Company -10.28% -1.45% -8.18% -15.53% -6.8% -8.15%

For the past year Retractable Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while STAAR Surgical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

STAAR Surgical Company beats Retractable Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.