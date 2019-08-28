Reviewing Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)’s and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s results

Both Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.76 N/A -0.06 0.00 ResMed Inc. 114 7.55 N/A 3.16 40.73

Table 1 demonstrates Retractable Technologies Inc. and ResMed Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4% ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

Retractable Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.71 and it happens to be 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ResMed Inc. has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Retractable Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, ResMed Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Retractable Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ResMed Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Retractable Technologies Inc. and ResMed Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ResMed Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $140 average target price and a 2.17% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Retractable Technologies Inc. and ResMed Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.1% and 71.5%. Insiders owned roughly 43.7% of Retractable Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of ResMed Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04% ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02%

For the past year Retractable Technologies Inc. was more bullish than ResMed Inc.

Summary

ResMed Inc. beats Retractable Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.