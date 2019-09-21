Reviewing Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)’s and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.91 N/A -0.06 0.00 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Retractable Technologies Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Retractable Technologies Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Pulse Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.1 while its Quick Ratio is 17.1. Pulse Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.1% of Retractable Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.4% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 43.7%. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.69% 1.01% 14.56% 1.16% -5.02% 13.96%

For the past year Retractable Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Retractable Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.