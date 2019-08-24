Reviewing Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)’s and Its Peers results

Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Retractable Technologies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Retractable Technologies Inc. has 43.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Retractable Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.00% -5.40% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Retractable Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Retractable Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.66 2.75

As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 36.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Retractable Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Retractable Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Retractable Technologies Inc. are 3 and 2.1. Competitively, Retractable Technologies Inc.’s competitors have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Retractable Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Retractable Technologies Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Retractable Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Retractable Technologies Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.