Reviewing Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)’s and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.76 N/A -0.06 0.00 Insulet Corporation 109 13.88 N/A 0.22 569.17

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Retractable Technologies Inc. and Insulet Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4% Insulet Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Retractable Technologies Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. Insulet Corporation’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Retractable Technologies Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Insulet Corporation is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Insulet Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Retractable Technologies Inc. and Insulet Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insulet Corporation 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively Insulet Corporation has a consensus price target of $138.67, with potential downside of -7.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Retractable Technologies Inc. and Insulet Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.1% and 98.5%. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 43.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Insulet Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04% Insulet Corporation -0.51% 3.75% 44.93% 59.81% 50.98% 54.99%

For the past year Retractable Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Insulet Corporation.

Summary

Insulet Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Retractable Technologies Inc.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.