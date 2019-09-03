Reviewing Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)’s and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s results

Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.73 N/A -0.06 0.00 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Retractable Technologies Inc. and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Retractable Technologies Inc. and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4% ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -337.1% -240%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Retractable Technologies Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Retractable Technologies Inc. and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 248.84% and its consensus target price is $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Retractable Technologies Inc. and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.1% and 16.7% respectively. About 43.7% of Retractable Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.3% are ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04% ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. -1.32% -9.64% 0% -31.19% -37.24% 0%

Summary

Retractable Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. Its photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. The company offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions. Its thermo-acoustic technology is being developed to enable clinicians to use their existing ultrasound equipment to visualize tissue function, composition, and monitor various therapeutic interventions at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.