Reviewing Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)’s and electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s results

Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.73 N/A -0.06 0.00 electroCore Inc. 4 33.13 N/A -2.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Retractable Technologies Inc. and electroCore Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4% electroCore Inc. 0.00% -83% -74.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Retractable Technologies Inc. are 3 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor electroCore Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is 10.1. electroCore Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.1% of Retractable Technologies Inc. shares and 15.6% of electroCore Inc. shares. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 43.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.6% of electroCore Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04% electroCore Inc. -6% -28.43% -77.8% -77.58% -89.55% -77.48%

For the past year Retractable Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while electroCore Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Retractable Technologies Inc. beats electroCore Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.