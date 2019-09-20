Reviewing ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO)’s and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)’s results

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) compete against each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 1 0.66 N/A 0.20 5.89 Vulcan Materials Company 131 4.31 N/A 4.24 32.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company has higher revenue and earnings than ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Vulcan Materials Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 5.8% Vulcan Materials Company 0.00% 10% 5.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Vulcan Materials Company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Vulcan Materials Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vulcan Materials Company 0 1 7 2.88

Meanwhile, Vulcan Materials Company’s average price target is $153.25, while its potential upside is 2.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 99.4%. About 25.28% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Vulcan Materials Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. -4.17% 10.44% -43.71% -37.32% -77.44% -10.8% Vulcan Materials Company 0.59% 0.61% 11.79% 36.98% 18.02% 40.03%

For the past year ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Vulcan Materials Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Vulcan Materials Company beats on 10 of the 11 factors ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. manufactures and distributes eco-friendly construction materials using fly-ash and iron mine tailings in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. It offers ground works materials for urban roads, pedestrian streets and sidewalks, city squares, landmarks, parking lots, and docks; landscape retaining materials for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; hydraulic engineering materials for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and wall materials for insulation and decoration, as well as for building walls. The company also provides equipment used for the production of eco-friendly construction materials; and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects, as well as engages in the municipal construction activities, including sponge city projects, sewage pipeline construction, public plaza construction, and landscaping. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.