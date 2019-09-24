Reviewing Retail Value Inc. (RVI)’s and ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)’s results

Both Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) and ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value Inc. 35 2.83 N/A -1.14 0.00 ZAGG Inc 7 0.36 N/A 0.64 10.44

Table 1 highlights Retail Value Inc. and ZAGG Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Retail Value Inc. and ZAGG Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% ZAGG Inc 0.00% 11.8% 5.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Retail Value Inc. and ZAGG Inc are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 81.2% respectively. About 0.1% of Retail Value Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, ZAGG Inc has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Value Inc. 3.52% 10.06% 13.65% 25.51% 14.93% 47.09% ZAGG Inc -3.49% -6.75% -17.64% -41.28% -54.74% -32.21%

For the past year Retail Value Inc. had bullish trend while ZAGG Inc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ZAGG Inc beats Retail Value Inc.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.