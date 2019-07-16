Reviewing Retail Value Inc. (RVI)’s and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA)’s results

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value Inc. 32 2.49 N/A -8.95 0.00 Winmark Corporation 172 9.04 N/A 7.30 24.62

Table 1 demonstrates Retail Value Inc. and Winmark Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Retail Value Inc. and Winmark Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Winmark Corporation 0.00% -207.2% 63.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Retail Value Inc. and Winmark Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.1% and 55.8%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Retail Value Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 27.3% of Winmark Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Value Inc. 1.11% -3.75% 5.12% 16.23% 0% 28.45% Winmark Corporation 3% -2.35% 8.8% 17.13% 33.19% 13.08%

For the past year Retail Value Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Winmark Corporation.

Summary

Winmark Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Retail Value Inc.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.