Reviewing Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI)’s and SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s results

Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) and SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) compete with each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America Inc. 12 5.23 N/A 0.27 44.71 SL Green Realty Corp. 87 5.31 N/A 2.67 30.40

Table 1 demonstrates Retail Properties of America Inc. and SL Green Realty Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SL Green Realty Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Properties of America Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Retail Properties of America Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SL Green Realty Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Retail Properties of America Inc. and SL Green Realty Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.6% SL Green Realty Corp. 0.00% 4% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.54 shows that Retail Properties of America Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1.11 beta and it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Retail Properties of America Inc. and SL Green Realty Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SL Green Realty Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively SL Green Realty Corp. has a consensus price target of $110, with potential upside of 43.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Retail Properties of America Inc. and SL Green Realty Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 0% respectively. Retail Properties of America Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, SL Green Realty Corp. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Properties of America Inc. 2.44% 4.11% -3.18% -3.87% -1.22% 12.07% SL Green Realty Corp. -1.15% 1.24% -8.18% -10.82% -19.35% 2.53%

For the past year Retail Properties of America Inc. has stronger performance than SL Green Realty Corp.

Summary

SL Green Realty Corp. beats Retail Properties of America Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.