Reviewing Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI)’s and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s results

Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have been rivals in the REIT – Retail for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America Inc. 12 5.41 N/A 0.27 44.71 RPT Realty 12 4.36 N/A 0.17 72.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Retail Properties of America Inc. and RPT Realty. RPT Realty is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Retail Properties of America Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Retail Properties of America Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.6% RPT Realty 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Retail Properties of America Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.54. In other hand, RPT Realty has beta of 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Retail Properties of America Inc. and RPT Realty’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 RPT Realty 1 0 0 1.00

Retail Properties of America Inc. has an average target price of $12, and a -0.91% downside potential. Meanwhile, RPT Realty’s average target price is $10.5, while its potential downside is -20.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that Retail Properties of America Inc. looks more robust than RPT Realty as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Retail Properties of America Inc. and RPT Realty are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Retail Properties of America Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of RPT Realty shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Properties of America Inc. 2.44% 4.11% -3.18% -3.87% -1.22% 12.07% RPT Realty 3.38% 4.7% 0.08% -6.13% -6.06% 2.51%

For the past year Retail Properties of America Inc. was more bullish than RPT Realty.

Summary

Retail Properties of America Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors RPT Realty.

