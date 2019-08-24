Reviewing Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI)’s and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s results

Since Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) are part of the REIT – Retail industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America Inc. 12 5.00 N/A 0.27 44.71 Macerich Company 38 4.10 N/A 0.71 46.55

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Macerich Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Properties of America Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Retail Properties of America Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Macerich Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.6% Macerich Company 0.00% 3.4% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Retail Properties of America Inc.’s current beta is 0.54 and it happens to be 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Macerich Company’s 27.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Retail Properties of America Inc. and Macerich Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Macerich Company 1 2 0 2.67

The upside potential is 7.24% for Retail Properties of America Inc. with average target price of $12. Competitively Macerich Company has a consensus target price of $36.67, with potential upside of 31.53%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Macerich Company is looking more favorable than Retail Properties of America Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Retail Properties of America Inc. and Macerich Company are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Retail Properties of America Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Macerich Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Properties of America Inc. 2.44% 4.11% -3.18% -3.87% -1.22% 12.07% Macerich Company -0.87% 1.88% -17.42% -28.83% -42.06% -23.64%

For the past year Retail Properties of America Inc. had bullish trend while Macerich Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Macerich Company beats on 9 of the 11 factors Retail Properties of America Inc.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.