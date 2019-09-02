Reviewing Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)’s and HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) and HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG). The two are both REIT – Retail companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 17 6.72 N/A 0.37 48.89 HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 14 173.41 N/A -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0.00% 3.8% 1.5% HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0.00% -5% -3.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.73 beta means Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s volatility is 27.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.22% and an $20 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 5.7% respectively. About 1.6% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 72.03% are HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 1.57% 6.89% 2.43% 2.2% -2.37% 14.23% HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 2.51% -3.91% 1.61% -7.32% 41.32% -2.19%

For the past year Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has 14.23% stronger performance while HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. has -2.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. beats HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The company is based in San Diego, California with additional offices in New York City; Rancho Cordova, California; West Linn, Oregon; and Federal Way, Washington.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of commercial properties in the Coconut Grove section of Miami, Florida. Its principal commercial properties include a resort with a 50-room hotel, restaurant/banquet facilities, spa, marina, and tennis courts under the Grove Isle name; a 50% interest in a restaurant, marina, and office/retail mall facility under the MontyÂ’s name; and a 5,000 square foot corporate office building. The company also owns two properties held for development consisting of a 70% interest in a 13,000 square foot commercial building in Montpelier, Vermont, as well as approximately 50 acres of vacant land in Hopkinton, Rhode Island. It has elected to be treated as a REIT. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. HMG/Courtland Properties was founded in 1971 and is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.