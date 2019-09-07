Reviewing resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 20 21.34 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for resTORbio Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. is 31.4 while its Current Ratio is 31.4. Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for resTORbio Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc.’s consensus price target is $37.75, while its potential upside is 29.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both resTORbio Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 49.2% respectively. About 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Zymeworks Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year resTORbio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats resTORbio Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.