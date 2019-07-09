Reviewing resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

This is a contrast between resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.20 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

19.2 and 19.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. Its rival Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. resTORbio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for resTORbio Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 32.23% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

resTORbio Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 76.4%. resTORbio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 38.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. was more bearish than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.