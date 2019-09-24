Reviewing resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

Both resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 38.42 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for resTORbio Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us resTORbio Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. is 31.4 while its Current Ratio is 31.4. Meanwhile, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

resTORbio Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

resTORbio Inc.’s upside potential is 144.68% at a $23 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% are resTORbio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.