Reviewing resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s results

We are comparing resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.99 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates resTORbio Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. are 31.4 and 31.4 respectively. Its competitor Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. resTORbio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for resTORbio Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 128.86% for resTORbio Inc. with consensus price target of $23. Competitively the consensus price target of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, which is potential 669.23% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than resTORbio Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both resTORbio Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 49.3% respectively. resTORbio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 38.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year resTORbio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.