Reviewing resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s results

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 31804.24 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of resTORbio Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. are 31.4 and 31.4 respectively. Its competitor ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.7. resTORbio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ObsEva SA.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for resTORbio Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of resTORbio Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 121.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.4% of ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 38.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. Comparatively, ObsEva SA has 14.47% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. had bullish trend while ObsEva SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors resTORbio Inc. beats ObsEva SA.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.