Reviewing resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

Since resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 23.50 N/A -0.20 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. is 31.4 while its Current Ratio is 31.4. Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of MediWound Ltd. is $11.67, which is potential 303.81% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both resTORbio Inc. and MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 37.1% respectively. About 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats resTORbio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.